KGF: Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel Plans To Change The Script?

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role, is unarguably one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. The period action thriller, helmed by Prashanth Neel is slated to hit the theatres on October 23. As fans eagerly await to feast their eyes on the second instalment of the 2018 flick, we have a new update that will surely surprise you.

As per reports, the makers of the pan-India film have decided to cut out one of the sequences from the film. Well, it is said that a high-octane action sequence, featuring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, has been chopped off considering the time limit to shoot amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Recent Grapevine suggests that Prashanth Neel feels there is no need for two action episodes and decided to skip the least important one. The director will soon resume the shoot of the action sequence, along with the remaining portions.

The second part of the hit franchise, KGF: Chapter 1 has reportedly sold its satellite rights for a record amount. If rumours are to be believed, the movie's rights have been sold to a channel, whose name is undisclosed, for as much as Rs 120 crore. However, an official announcement is yet to be made about the same. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner, Homable Films, the movie recently released its poster which received high appreciation from the netizens.

KFG Chapter 2 will feature Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. The movie will have a release in 5 different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

