KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel Rubbishes Rumours Of Prakash Raj Replacing Anant Nag!

Fans and followers of Yash and the KGF series are on cloud nine as the shoot of the highly-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 began yesterday, after 6 months of COVID-19 break. With the big update came a rumour that Anant Nag has been replaced by versatile actor Prakash Raj, thanks to a few pictures from the sets that went viral on social media.

Apparently, the Naanu Nanna Kanasu actor was seen in an attire similar to that of Anant's character from the first instalment of the movie, which confused many who came to the conclusion that the latter dropped out of the project.

Well now, the director of the film, Prashanth Neel has refuted the ongoing rumours and has said that Anant Nag is indeed a part of the second instalment too, and Prakash Raj is a new entrant for the film. The Cinema Express quoted him as saying, "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

It is reported that the first ten days of the shoot from August 26, 2020 will include actors Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj and Nagabharna. The lead actor Yash will join the team after a few days of the shoot, for filming the high-voltage climax sequence of the action-thriller that features him and Sanjay Dutt. As the Bollywood actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for the same, the makers have reportedly roped in a duplicate of Sanju for the sequence.

KGF: Chapter 2 also features an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. The action-thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner and will simultaneously release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

