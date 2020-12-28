KGF Chapter 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Play A Key Role In Yash Starrer?

Fans and followers of Tollywood Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna are highly thrilled with an ongoing buzz on social media. Apparently, rumours are rife that the senior actor will be essaying a key role in Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, a Google search of the KGF Chapter 2 cast shows Balakrishna's inclusion in the Yash-starrer.

The search result shows the actor's picture along with information that says he will be playing the role of Inayat Khalil in the film.

Well, let us tell you that the ongoing rumour has nothing to do with reality as actor Adarsh's father Balakrishna will be playing the role of Inayat Khalil in the film which indeed has been mistaken by Google feed. Earlier the young actor shared the news about his father's inclusion in the film by tweeting, "Another reason to be extremely proud of #KGF apart from the fact that it was directed by my brother @prashanth_neel is that my dad plays the dreaded #inaayatkhaleel who was set up so beautifully for #KGFChapter2 What are you waiting for? Go watch it now!!!"

On a related note, Prashanth Neel recently announced the teaser release of KGF: Chapter 2. The teaser will be unveiled on January 8, 2021, on the special occasion of Yash's 35th birthday. Sharing the big news, the celebrated director took to his social media space and wrote, "A glance into the Empire It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube."

KGF: Chapter 2 will have Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist Adheera. The film backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner also features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. The highly anticipated film has music composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography and editing are carried out by Bhuvan Gowda and Shrikanth respectively.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with Boyapati Srinu's film tentatively titled #BB3, which will have Pragya Jaiswal in an important role.

Also Read: Has KGF 2 Star Yash Moved Into 7-Star Hotel For His Family's Safety In Pandemic?

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Be Out On January 8 At 10.18 AM