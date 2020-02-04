KGF Chapter 2: No Release Date Until The Completion Of Shoot For Yash And Sanjay Dutt Starrer

The makers of the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 seems to be in no hurry to announce a release date for the film. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Yash and his producers have decided to lock in a release date only after they wrap the shoot of the film.

A source close to the team stated, “The KGF sequel is 70 percent complete. Yash and his producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Prashanth Neel will wait for the rest of the 30 percent to be completed before announcing a release date.” (sic)

On being quizzed if the KGF team plans on releasing the film during the summer break, the source added, “Yash wants to ensure his younger fans have access to KGF Chapter 2. Let’s not forget, his fan-base is at its most dense in the pre-teen age bracket. The violence will therefore be toned down although the theme is dark and sinister.”

Meanwhile, Rocking star Yash is all set to commence the last shoot schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. The cast and crew of the movie were also spotted shooting for some portions in Mysuru recently. A flurry of videos and images from the set made its way on social media. The actor is seen in his bearded look while walking towards the shoot location in a red suit. Check out the videos here:

KGF: Chapter 2 boasts of Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography and Ravi Basrur’s music. It also features Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated movie will have a pan-India release in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Video Of Daughter Ayra, WATCH NOW

ALSO READ: Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Enters The Final Phase Of Shooting