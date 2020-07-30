KGF Chapter 2: Not Sanjay Dutt, But Lal’s Fan-Made Poster As Adheera Goes Viral On Social Media

Fans can't keep calm with the latest update on KGF Chapter 2. Yesterday, (July 29) the makers of the epic-drama had dropped the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from the film as Adheera, to mark his birthday. The actor as the antagonist in the film looked intriguing with a unique tattoo on the face and heavy costumes. Soon after the release, Sanju's first look became the talk of the town, with a few finding a bizarre resemblance with the Malayalam actor Lal.

Further, a fan-made poster with Lal as the face of Adheera went viral on social media, and the actor too looked indeed perfect! Lal took to his social media handle to share the picture as he captioned it as, 'Quite Natural'.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's poster from the film, the first look is inspired by Ragnar Lothbrok from the 2013 drama series Vikings. The actor will be seen dressed up in a costume and look of the 11th-century warrior for the film, which is set in the backdrop of the 1980's India. The Yash-starrer is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. KGF Chapter 2 will simultaneously release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha.

Talking about Lal's upcoming project, he is co-directing Malayalam film Tsunami along with his son Jean Paul. The movie will star Balu Varghese, Innocent and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The actor is also a part of Dhanush's next titled Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie will see Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady.

KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Looks Intriguing As Adheera In The First Look Inspired By Vikings!

KGF: Chapter 2 Producers Demand Hefty Amount For The Theatrical Rights Of Telugu Version?