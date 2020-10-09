KGF Chapter 2: Pictures Of Yash, Srinidhi Shetty And Prashanth Neel From The Location Go Viral

KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Recently, Yash announced his mass comeback on the sets of the film with a tweet that read, "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..after a long break #Rocky sets sail from today."

As the fans and followers of the actor can't keep calm with the massive update, a few pictures from the location have gone viral on social media. The sequence is reportedly being shot at a beach in Mangalore with a cast including Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. In one of the pictures, Yash can be seen donning a white shirt and brown broad pants as he faces the sea like a rock-solid warrior. In another picture, Prashanth Neel can be seen explaining the sequence to 'Rocky Bhai' which indeed shows the enthusiasm of the duo. Interestingly, Yash has resumed shooting for the film after a gap of six-months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Here are the pictures!

If reports are to be believed, he will be shooting for the final leg of the film, which will be shot across Bangalore, Mangalore and Hyderabad. Interestingly, a high octane action sequence will be shot here that requires Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. But unfortunately, Sanju who is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer, might not join the team for the sequence. As per rumours, the sequence will now be shot with a duplicate of the actor.

On a related note, the action-thriller backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner, also features an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

