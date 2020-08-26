KGF Chapter 2: Prakash Raj Joins Cast Of The Yash Starrer; Is Anant Nag Still A Part Of KGF 2?

After a long time, the cast and crew of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have finally started filming the remaining portions of the film in Bengaluru. Interestingly, director Prashanth Neel welcomed actor Prakash Raj to the KGF family.

Sharing this delightful news on Twitter, Prashanth Neel posted some pictures from the sets of the film. He tweeted, "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2 Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck."

In the pictures, one can see Prakash Raj and Prashanth Neel interacting before shot of Yash-starrer KGF 2. It's quite exciting to see Prakash Raj in yet another powerful role. However, some reports state that the actor has replaced Anant Nag who played the role of Anand Ingalagi in KGF: Chapter 1. Anant Nag was reportedly unhappy with the changes in his character in the second instalment of the Yash-starrer. Hence, speculations are rife that the actor left the project.

However, a report published in a leading portal suggests that Anant Nag is still a part of KGF: Chapter 2 and will reprise the same character. But fans are raising questions over his absence from the sets of KGF 2. On the other hand, the makers of Yash-starrer have not given any clarification about his part in the film.

Also Read : KGF Chapter 2: Anant Nag Exits From The Yash-Starrer?

On a related note, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As per reports, KGF 2 will release in January 2021, but makers have not given any official confirmation about the same.

Also Read : Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Filming Resumes Today After COVID-19 Break, Confirms Malavika Avinash