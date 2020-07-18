KGF: Chapter 2 Producers Demand Hefty Amount For The Theatrical Rights Of Telugu Version?

The release of KGF: Chapter 1 created a buzz among the audience eventually turning it into a huge success at the theatres. With the makers gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the movie titled KGF: Chapter 2, the audience can't wait to feast their eyes on Yash yet again.

Well now, we have a latest update which has something to do with the business of the film. Reportedly, KGF producers have asked Rs 40-45 crore for the theatrical rights of the Telugu version. It is said that the Telugu film distributors are not ready to pay such a hefty amount and have quoted Rs 20-25 crore for the film citing the COVID-19 situation, which has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

If rumours are to be believed, the satellite rights of KGF: Chapter 2 has been sold to a channel, whose name is undisclosed, for as much as Rs 120 crore. However, an official announcement is yet to be made about the same. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Homable Films, the movie's first look poster was recently released, which received high appreciation from the netizens. The makers had announced that the movie will have a release on October 23, 2020.

The second part of the hit franchise, KGF: Chapter 1 will feature Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha essaying key roles. Interestingly, the movie will have a release in 5 different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

