KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash Starrer To Be Out On Sankranti 2021?

Sandalwood superstar Yash is all set to impress the audience with the second instalment of KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel is leaving no stone unturned to make it big and better. Makers had decided to releases KGF: Chapter 2 on October 23, 2020, on the occasion of Dussehra. But due to the lockdown, makers had a tough time completing the remaining portion of the film. Now, the latest report suggests that KGF 2 is likely to get postponed.

Yes, you read that right! As per the latest buzz, makers are now planning to release Yash-starrer KGF 2 on the occasion of Sankranti 2021. Director Prashanth Neel has completed almost 90 per cent shooting and 25 days of shoot is still left. Makers are all set to resume shooting from August 15 following all the safety guidelines provided by the government. Now, KGF 2 is expected to release on January 14, 2021.

However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come from the makers. Notably, SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Thankfully, both the pan-India projects are not clashing on the same day and fans will get back-to-back entertainment in January 2021. But there are chances of one film stealing the thunder of another during weekends, which might affect the box office collection of the movies.

On a related note, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. On Sanjay Dutt's birthday (July 29), makers released yet another look of his character Adheera from the film. KGF 2 will also release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

