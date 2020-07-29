KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Looks Intriguing As Adheera In The First Look Inspired By Vikings!

Sanjay's Dutt first look from the highly-anticipated KGF Chapter 2 is out! The makers released the first look of the actor on the special occasion of his 61st birthday. Sanju as Adheera with heavy costumes and sword looks intriguing. His unique hairstyle, tattoo on the face make him look dreadful as the new villain in the town. Sanjay Dutt's posture with eyes closed and head resting on the sword is indeed a sign of the calm that comes before the storm.

Director Prashanth Neel took to his social media handle to drop the poster. He thanked the actor for being a part of the movie and also revealed that the look has been inspired from the 2013 drama series Vikings.

He wrote, "ADHEERA - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings Happy Birthday #duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon."

For the uninitiated, Sanju's look is inspired by Ragnar Lothbrok from Vikings. It is to be noted that the actor's character will be dressed up in a costume and look of the 11th-century warrior for the film, which is set in the backdrop of the 1980's India. Well, the first look has definitely raised the expectations and we can't wait to see him locking horns with Yash in the movie. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.

The action-thriller is slated to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha essaying key roles. The movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

KGF: Chapter 2 Producers Demand Hefty Amount For The Theatrical Rights Of Telugu Version?

KGF Fails To Break Sarileru Neekevvaru's TRP Rating Record