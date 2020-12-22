KGF Chapter 2 Star Yash Moves Into A 7-Star Hotel For His Family’s Safety?

Sandalwood superstar Yash, who was busy shooting for his next KGF: Chapter 2, has reportedly set yet another example of being a family man. A report published in Spotboye suggests that Yash has moved into a 7-star hotel for the safety of his family.

A source close to KGF 2 revealed to the entertainment portal, "It is very difficult for Yash to follow the Covid guidelines when he is shooting complicated action sequences with dozens of junior artistes and with mud and fake blood all over his body. Yes, it was risky. So after completing his schedule which ended on 19th December, Yash immediately got himself tested for Covid-19 and moved into his permanent suite at the Taj hotel. Only after the report came and Yash had tested negative, he did allow his wife and two children to visit him." However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Recently, KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel had shared pictures with Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the main antagonist Adheera in the film. He captioned his Instagram post as, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down!! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life⚔ @thenameisyash a treat to work with always An end to the climax shoot Cant wait for the world to watch #KGFCHAPTER2 only on the big screen."

Meanwhile, makers announced that they are all set to release the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 on Yash's birthday (January 8, 2021) at 10:18 am. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

