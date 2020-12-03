KGF Chapter 2 Teaser: Makers Of Yash Starrer To Surprise Fans On January 8, Confirms Producer

#KGFChapter2 has been trending on Twitter since the announcement of Prashanth Neel's next with Prabhas titled Salaar. With a few evidently upset with the director's decision to rope in a Tollywood actor for the film, another section of social media users were seen requesting him for an update on his current film KGF: Chapter 2.

Well, looks like the incessant requests of Yash's fan and followers have paid off, as the creative executive producer of the action-thriller Karthik Gowda has finally responded to their queries. To a fan who requested him saying, "3 Years Aytu Guru Boss Movie Teaser Nodi #KGFChapter2"(It's been 3 years, please release boss' movie teaser), Karthik replied, "Birthday ge nodtya... Bere range alle irothe.", which is translated as "Will look for the birthday, It will be on a different level."

As per the tweet, the highly awaited teaser of the film will be out on Yash's 35th birthday, which is on January 8, 2021. Well, Karthik Gowda's tweet is now going viral on social media and fans are eagerly awaiting a big announcement soon. Let us tell you that Yash is currently in Hyderabad to shoot the last schedule of the film. Reportedly, he will be shooting for a high-octane action sequence along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be joining him in the coming days. According to rumours, the shooting will take place in Ramoji Film City. It is said that a huge and expensive set has been erected for the fight sequence.

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

