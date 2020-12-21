KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Be Out On January 8 At 10.18 AM

The highly awaited announcement of the year is here! The teaser of Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 will be out on the special occasion of the lead actor Superstar Yash's 35th birthday.

The trailer will be unveiled by the team on January 8, 2021, at 10.18 am on production banner Hombale films' official YouTube channel.

Sharing the news, the celebrated director took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "A glance into the Empire It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube."

The special announcement was made by the team today, on December 21 which is considered one of the luckiest dates of KGF. For the uninitiated, in 2019, KGF: Chapter 2's first look was released on the same date. Interestingly, the first part of KGF was also released worldwide on December 21, 2018.

Well, KGF: Chapter 2's cast and crew are currently shooting in Hyderabad. The action-thriller backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

