KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser Won't Release On January 8; Prashanth Neel Apologises To Yash’s Fans

It was reported a few days ago that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 were planning on releasing the teaser of the highly anticipated sequel on Rocking Star Yash’s birthday at a special event on January 8. But the team of KGF has now officially announced that the teaser won’t be released on the star’s birthday anymore.

Director Prashanth Neel took to social media to announce the disappointing news whilst apologizing to Yash’s fans. The director took sole responsibility for the delay. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has been pushed till January 6 and the team will only be back in town on January 7. Thus, being unable to make the January 8 deadline of the teaser release.

Prashanth took to Twitter and wrote, "Hi everyone, I regret to inform you that we will not be releasing #kgfchapter2 birthday teaser on January 8th, since the shoot has been pushed till the 6th and the team will be back only on the 7th January. The amount of love and expectations you all have on #kgfchapter2 is enormous, so you all deserve only the best, thus we will not compromise on the outcome. This is solely on me, l apologize to you, and this not us taking you for granted. But this is us being extra committed in delivering only the best for you. On the occasion of our @TheNamelsYash birthday, we will be releasing a 2nd look poster on January 8th at 10.08 am which I hope will not disappoint you. Thank you for being our strength." (sic)

The franchise fans are now looking forward to the release of the second poster of KGF: Chapter 2. The first poster of the film was released on December 21, 2019.

ALSO READ: Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s Highly Anticipated First Look Poster Is Finally Out