KGF: Chapter 2 Update On December 21, Confirms Prashanth Neel

Here's big news for all the Yash fans. They will soon witness a massive update from the team of KGF: Chapter 2 on December 21, 2020. The director of the film Prashanth Neel took to his social media handle to announce the same.

Calling the update the much anticipated news of the year, the celebrated director wrote, "The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there."

Sharing the news about the big update unveiling on December 21 at 10.08 am Prashanth wrote, "So finally the day has come where I can tell you all we are nearing the end of #KGFChapter2. A ritual we always follow on December 21st for our wonderful audiences. You will have it this year too. A treat for you all from the team on 21st December at 10.08 A.M. on all our official handles."

The director further thanked his fans and followers for supporting and being patient. He wrote, "Thank you for being patient as always and being our rock through this journey." Let us tell you that December 21 has been a special date for the team, as last year KGF: Chapter 2's first look was released on the same date. Interestingly, the first part of KGF was released worldwide on December 21, 2018.

On a related note, the team of KGF: Chapter 2 is currently shooting in Hyderabad. The action-thriller backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

