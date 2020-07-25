‘KGF: Chapter 2 Update Very Soon’, Says Director Prashanth Neel

KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. Starring Yash in the lead role, the action-thriller is slated to release on October 23, 2020. The movie is currently going through the post-production process amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

With several awaiting the release, the director of the movie Prashanth Neel has now revealed that new update on the movie is coming soon. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Update Very Soon." With many wondering what the update is about, there are rumours that the teaser or trailer might be released today or in the days to come. Grapevine also suggests that the update might be about the new release date of the movie due to the current spike in positive cases in Karnataka. Well, we can't wait to see what Prashanth Neel and the team have got for us in the surprise box.

Talking about the movie, if rumours are to be believed the satellite and digital rights of the movie have been sold for hefty amounts. The satellite rights of KGF: Chapter 2 has been sold to an undisclosed channel for as much as Rs 120 crore. Amazon Prime is said to have acquired the streaming rights of the movie for a whopping Rs 55 crore. It is said that the OTT giant has bought the digital rights of all the versions of the film- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. However, an official announcement is yet to be made about the same.

KGF: Chapter 2 features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha essaying key roles. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Homable Films.

KGF: Chapter 2 Producers Demand Hefty Amount For The Theatrical Rights Of Telugu Version?

KGF Fails To Break Sarileru Neekevvaru's TRP Rating Record