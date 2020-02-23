    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF Chapter 2: Yash And Sanjay Dutt’s Climax Fight Sequence To Be The Highlight Of The Film

      By
      |

      Rocking star Yash and Sanjay Dutt are all set to lock horns in a deadly fight for the climax sequence in KGF: Chapter 2. The cast and crew of the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is currently stationed in Mysuru where the action block will be canned.

      Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second installation of the KGF franchise will see Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt play the main antagonist named Adheera who will be going up against Rocky Bhai Yash. According to a few media reports, the high-octane sequence in question will also see the two stars flaunting their six-pack abs in the intense final showdown.

      Yash

      The action will be choreographed by an internationally-renowned stunt director. However, there is no official announcement regarding the name of the action master by the makers. In the meantime, actress Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh recently joined the sets to kick-start the shooting for their portions.

      Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. The music for the sequel has been composed by Ravi Basrur along with Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography.

      Like the predecessor, KGF 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie is currently in its last leg of shooting and is all set to hit the silver screens in the latter half of 2020. However, an official confirmation about the release date from the makers is keenly awaited by the fans with bated breath.

      ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan Praises 'KGF’ Star Yash For This Quality; Know What

      ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X