KGF Chapter 2: Yash And Sanjay Dutt’s Climax Fight Sequence To Be The Highlight Of The Film

Rocking star Yash and Sanjay Dutt are all set to lock horns in a deadly fight for the climax sequence in KGF: Chapter 2. The cast and crew of the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is currently stationed in Mysuru where the action block will be canned.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second installation of the KGF franchise will see Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt play the main antagonist named Adheera who will be going up against Rocky Bhai Yash. According to a few media reports, the high-octane sequence in question will also see the two stars flaunting their six-pack abs in the intense final showdown.

The action will be choreographed by an internationally-renowned stunt director. However, there is no official announcement regarding the name of the action master by the makers. In the meantime, actress Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh recently joined the sets to kick-start the shooting for their portions.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. The music for the sequel has been composed by Ravi Basrur along with Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography.

Like the predecessor, KGF 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie is currently in its last leg of shooting and is all set to hit the silver screens in the latter half of 2020. However, an official confirmation about the release date from the makers is keenly awaited by the fans with bated breath.

