KGF Chapter 2: Yash And Team Arrive In Hyderabad For The Final Shoot Schedule

Yash is all set to shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. Today, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport and fans can't keep calm as a few pictures of him are going viral on social media.

Yash was seen flaunting his shoulder-length locks as he arrived at the airport in complete style. He wore a mustard orange t-shirt to go with grey denim. The super stylish star complimented the look with brown boots, a printed mask, and black shades.

Well, let us tell you that the final schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 will kick start this week and will continue until mid-December. Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt who was diagnosed with lung cancer on August 11, will be joining the team in the first week of December. Yash and Dutt will apparently be shooting for a high-octane action sequence, which is said to be one of the highlights of the film. If rumours are to be believed, the shooting will take place in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. It is said that a huge and expensive set has been erected for the film's sequence in one of the world's largest studio complex.

Earlier, there were reports that the KGF team is planning to rope in a duplicate of Sanjay Dutt for the film, as the actor had announced that he is taking a break from work. Well, now the fans are elated to hear about the senior actor's comeback for the highly awaited film of the year. Notably, he will be playing the role of Adheera, the main antagonist.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-thriller is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

Yash To Resume KGF: Chapter 2 Shoot After Diwali; Radhika Pandit Reveals Festival Plans

Yash To Start Final Leg Of Shooting For KGF: Chapter 2; Details Inside