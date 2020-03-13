    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF Chapter 2: Yash-Prashanth Neel Movie To Release On October 23, 2020

      By
      |

      KGF Chapter 2 has finally revealed its release date. Rocking Star Yash's period action film will hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. The Producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur took to his social media handle to announce the release date.

      KGF Chapter 2

      KGF 2 directed by Prashanth Neel is the second installment of the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1. which had gained huge pan-India attention. Though it was initially scheduled to release in April 2020, the shoot of the movie took more time than expected, which had kept the fans waiting. After the announcement, Yash fans can't keep calm for the big release and hence, #KGFChapter2 is trending on Twitter.

      Check out how the fans have reacted to the big announcement!

      KGF Chapter 2

      Here are the tweets

      Interestingly, today (13th March) marks one year of KGF Chapter 2 launch which was held in Bengaluru. Recently, to celebrate a year of KGF 1, the makers had released the first look of the Yash-starrer.

      Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Homable Films, KGF 2 has an ensemble star-studded cast of Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois, and Malavika Avinash. According to the buzz, the movie might lock its date for Dasara release.

      Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Is All Set To Hit The Silver Screens On Dussehra?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X