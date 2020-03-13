KGF Chapter 2: Yash-Prashanth Neel Movie To Release On October 23, 2020

KGF Chapter 2 has finally revealed its release date. Rocking Star Yash's period action film will hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. The Producer of the film, Vijay Kiragandur took to his social media handle to announce the release date.

KGF 2 directed by Prashanth Neel is the second installment of the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1. which had gained huge pan-India attention. Though it was initially scheduled to release in April 2020, the shoot of the movie took more time than expected, which had kept the fans waiting. After the announcement, Yash fans can't keep calm for the big release and hence, #KGFChapter2 is trending on Twitter.

Interestingly, today (13th March) marks one year of KGF Chapter 2 launch which was held in Bengaluru. Recently, to celebrate a year of KGF 1, the makers had released the first look of the Yash-starrer.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Homable Films, KGF 2 has an ensemble star-studded cast of Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois, and Malavika Avinash. According to the buzz, the movie might lock its date for Dasara release.

