KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer’s Remaining Portion To Be Shot Without Sanjay Dutt?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's recent health condition has disappointed his fans and followers, who were eagerly waiting to watch him on screen in the highly-anticipated KGF: Chapter 2. Earlier, the makers of the film had kept the climax sequences on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions.

For the uninitiated, the sequence will require Yash and Sanjay Dutt displaying some promising high-octane action stunts, which now seems impossible, as the latter is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer. It is to be noted that the film has been scheduled to release on October 23, 2020, and therefore the makers are trying every bit to complete the project in the given time. As per rumours, the KGF team is now planning to rope in a duplicate of Sanjay Dutt for the film. It is said that the team is not ready to compromise on the quality of the film with his absence, and are making sure to treat the fans.

On a related note, after being diagnosed with lung cancer on August 11, the actor has announced that he is taking a break from work. His wife Maanayata Dutt also updated that he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Coming back to KGF: Chapter 2, the makers had recently unveiled the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from the movie. The first look inspired by Ragnar Lothbrok from the 2013 drama series Vikings, was highly appreciated for the never-seen-before look of the star. Sanju was seen dressed up in a costume and look of the 11th-century warrior for the film, which is set in the backdrop of the 1980's India.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. The film will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar. KGF Chapter 2 will simultaneously release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

