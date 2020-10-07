KGF Chapter 2: Yash To Join Prashanth Neel & Team From Tomorrow To Shoot For The Final Schedule!

Here's a massive update you were eagerly waiting for! Actor Yash who recently began his training to get back into shape to essay his character Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2 is all set to make a comeback on sets tomorrow (October 8, 2020).

If reports are to be believed he will shooting for the final leg of the movie after a six-month break owing to COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The shooting location of the schedule will be across Hyderabad, Mangalore and Bangalore. It is to be noted that a high-octane sequence which was earlier postponed due to the lockdown will be shot in the given schedule.

For the unversed, the sequence will require Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt displaying some promising high-octane action stunts, which now seems impossible, as the latter is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer. As per rumours, the KGF team is now planning to rope in a duplicate of Sanju for the film. It is said that the team is not ready to compromise on the quality of the film with his absence, and are making sure to treat the fans well.