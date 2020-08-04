KGF Star Yash And Radhika Pandit’s Adorable Kids Celebrate Their First Raksha Bandhan! SEE PICS

Yash and Radhika Pandit have always managed to keep their fans happy by sharing adorable snaps by their little goobers. The Sandalwood couple has made it a point to share their kids’ major milestones on their respective social media accounts.

In the same vein, Radhika gave a sneak-peek into the first-ever Raksha Bandhan celebration of baby Ayra and Junior. The actress posted some absolutely adorable pictures of her little ones displaying sibling love, with elder sister performing aarti and tying rakhi to her kid brother.

Radhika wrote, “Their first Rakshabandan 🥰 The precious bond between siblings is just priceless!! ❤ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP” Check out the post below:

The actress also penned a heartfelt note for her brother Gourang along with their picture together. “Couldn't even send a Rakhi to you this time.. Nevertheless, sending you loads of love all the way to Chicago my darling Gourang!! U are still my kiddo 😘 Miss u Gollu. Love u lots!! HAPPY RAKSHABANDHAN to all the amazing brothers and sisters out there!! 🥰

#radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S : Watch out for a lil surprise this evening! ❤”(sic).

Meanwhile, Yash who will soon be resuming the shoot of KGF Chapter 2, also celebrated the festival with his sister at their farm house. The actor reposted his sister’s video and wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan Nandu🤗 @nandiniarunkumar21 Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers and sisters out there 😊👍#Repost @nandiniarunkumar21・・・HAPPY RAKSHABHANDANA ANNA.. Today’s celebration at farm house 🏡...”

