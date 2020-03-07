KGF Star Yash Cancels Wife Radhika Pandit's Birthday Celebration Over Coronavirus Scare

Rocking Star Yash at a recent press meet has confirmed that there won’t be any grand celebrations for wife Radhika Pandits' birthday this year. The couple's decision comes in the wake of growing Coronavirus scare. For the uninitiated, Radhika is celebrating her 36th birthday today on March 7.

Yash, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2, told the media, "We are keeping it simple this time. As you all know, it is not advisable to have a big gathering when there is a widespread fear over novel Coronavirus outbreak. Normally, there will be celebration at home, but this time we are going outside."

On being quizzed about his advice to netizens for preventing the spread of the virus, the star added, "Media has been giving it. Maintain personal hygiene. We are now being told that 'namaste' is better than handshake. Please visit a doctor if you are not feeling well. Avoid going to public places." (sic)

In the meantime, Yash has taken a small break from the Hyderabad shooting schedule of KGF: Chapter 2 to be with his wife on her special day. This birthday of Radhika Pandit is extra special as she will be celebrating it with her baby boy for the first time. The actress took to social media to apologize to her fans as she won’t be able to meet them whilst thanking them for all the love and blessing they have showered on her today. Check out the video here:

