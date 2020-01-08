KGF Star Yash Cuts The World's Biggest Birthday Cake Weighing 5000 Kg Prepared By A Fan

An ardent fan of rocking star Yash named Venu Gowda has arranged a 5000kg cake for the superstar’s birthday. The special birthday cake set a world record as the biggest ever cake to be made for a celebrity. The special cake contained 50 Kgs of dry fruits, 1800 Kgs of flour, 1150 Kgs of sugar, 1750 Kgs of buttercream, 50 Kgs of ghee and 22,500 eggs respectively.

Fans from all over the world have been flooding the internet with birthday wishes as the superstar turns 34 today on January 8. The die-hard admirers have also erected 216 feet tall cut-outs on Nice Road in Bangalore for the special occasion. Yash took part in the event along with his actress-wife Radhika Pandit. The actor thanked one and all for all the love and adulation showered on him. He was also seen feeding the cake to his admirers and took pictures with them.

For the uninitiated, Yash had decided not to celebrate his birthday last year as he was mourning the death of yesteryear Kannada superstar Ambareesh. According to various reports, this disappointed a fan to such an extent that he ended up taking his life.

On the work front, Yash is currently busy shooting for the highly anticipated K.G.F: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel took to social media today and unveiled the second poster of the film on Yash’s birthday. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anat Nag and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens in the second half of 2020.

ALSO READ: Yash Says KGF: Chapter 2 Will Satisfy Expectations; Makers Unveil Second Poster On Actor's Birthday

ALSO READ: Yash And Radhika Pandit Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy On New Year’s Day