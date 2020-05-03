KGF Star Yash Opens Up About His Kids: ‘My Son Is Very Demanding, Doesn't Sleep Until I Do’

Yash and Radhika Pandit recently shared the first picture of their 6-month-old son with fans on social media. For the unversed, the Sandalwood star couple became proud parents to a baby boy last year in October. And now, in an interview with TOI, Yash opened up about his kids and managing the little ones amid lockdown.

Yash said, "It is a wonderful phase. Kids not only bring a lot of happiness but also a different side of me. I have been enjoying this time with them. In fact, Ayra now has a routine that she has to feed me. She has become a mother to me - daughters are like that."

He went on to add, "She keeps running all the time. It may be because of the lockdown, as we aren't going out anywhere. She is also sensing that no one is going out, so, whenever she sees an opportunity to go out or someone opens the door, she runs. She just wants to go out in the open air. She even gets her shoes ready. So, we have a new routine, where we take her out for a walk daily and make it exciting."

On being quizzed about his son, the KGF star says, "My son is very demanding. He doesn't sleep until I do. Both Radhika and I have to sleep with him. Even if it is way past his bed time, he stays awake till we join him. And then, he wakes up at night and can be very loud when he wants to be."

