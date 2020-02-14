Valentine’s Day Spl: KGF Star Yash & Radhika Pandit’s Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Film Story!

Yash & Radhika’s First Meet

The couple met each other on the sets of television show Nandagokula in 2004. Yash's first impression on Radhika was not that good as she thought he was rude or had a lot of attitude.

Fate Got Them Together

But fate got them together as in their first show Nandagokula and first film Moggina Manasu, Radhika was paired opposite other hero. But since things didn't work, Yash was roped in opposite Radhika in both of them. Also, in Yograj Bhat's film Drama, Yash was cast opposite another actress. Although everything was ready, the dates were messed up, and hence, again they roped in Radhika opposite Yash.

From Just Friends To Close Friends

Radhika had revealed that Yash, who initially was talking less to her, was forced to talk as they had to go to shoots in the same cab for the movie shoots. Over the years both became close friends.

The Proposal: Yash’s First Step To Express Love Was On Valentine’s Day

The KGF star's first step to express his love was on Valentine's Day in 2000 as he gifted her with her favourite things. But he proposed Radhika over the phone. The actress took six months to say 'yes' for marriage.

How Did Yash & Radhika Convince Their Parents?

The duo revealed that they didn't have to convince their parents as they understood them. In an interview with TOI, Radhika revealed that her parents were fond of him and they were with her when Yash proposed her. Also, when Yash took Radhika to his home during Varamahalakshmi festival, his mother gave her a doll, which was meant to be given to the daughter-in-law of the house.

The Marriage & Family

Yash and Radhika got engaged in August 2016 and tied the knot in December, in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The couple has a daughter Ayra (born in 2018) and welcomed second baby (boy) on October 30, 2019 (after 10 months of Ayra's birth).