BIFFES 2020: KGF Star Yash Requests Karnataka CM For A Film City In The State

Rocking Star Yash was recently honoured for his contribution to cinema at the Bengaluru International Film Festival by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Speaking at the event, the KGF star requested the CM to construct a film city in the state.

Yash said, "I got interested in films from a very young age. It gave me a purpose in life, name, fame and everything. We have come together to celebrate it here. In this stage, I request Chief Minister to construct a film city in Karnataka. We have talented men in the state. They are spirited and have dreams. We need to encourage them. For decades, we have been reading about lands being allotted, but without any progress due to which we are forced to go outside."

He went on to add, "Please encourage us sir. Kannada film industry will grow. You spoke about the great era of Sandalwood in 70s. There are talented men here between us and all they need is opportunities. We have peoples who learn the art like Ekalavya. They are learning filmmaking by watching movies made in other industries. So, we need good film institute too. I am sure if encouraged, the talent from Karnataka can rule the Indian cinema." (sic)

The 34-year-old superstar echoed the four-decade-long wish of the Sandalwood industry to have a film city in Karnataka. The inaugural ceremony of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) was also attended by Boney Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, actress Jayapradha and KCA chairman Suneel Puranik.

