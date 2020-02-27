    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BIFFES 2020: KGF Star Yash Requests Karnataka CM For A Film City In The State

      By
      |

      Rocking Star Yash was recently honoured for his contribution to cinema at the Bengaluru International Film Festival by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Speaking at the event, the KGF star requested the CM to construct a film city in the state.

      Yash said, "I got interested in films from a very young age. It gave me a purpose in life, name, fame and everything. We have come together to celebrate it here. In this stage, I request Chief Minister to construct a film city in Karnataka. We have talented men in the state. They are spirited and have dreams. We need to encourage them. For decades, we have been reading about lands being allotted, but without any progress due to which we are forced to go outside."

      Yash

      He went on to add, "Please encourage us sir. Kannada film industry will grow. You spoke about the great era of Sandalwood in 70s. There are talented men here between us and all they need is opportunities. We have peoples who learn the art like Ekalavya. They are learning filmmaking by watching movies made in other industries. So, we need good film institute too. I am sure if encouraged, the talent from Karnataka can rule the Indian cinema." (sic)

      The 34-year-old superstar echoed the four-decade-long wish of the Sandalwood industry to have a film city in Karnataka. The inaugural ceremony of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) was also attended by Boney Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, actress Jayapradha and KCA chairman Suneel Puranik.

      ALSO READ: Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 To Feature The Costliest Song Shot At The Famous Falaknuma Palace

      ALSO READ: Here's Why Superstar Yash Is Rarely Seen Attending Industry Parties!

      Read more about: kgf yash biffes 2020
      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 23:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X