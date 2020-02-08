KGF Star Yash Shows Humbleness In This Viral Video; Watch

While we all are waiting for Kannada superstar Yash's next KGF: Chapter 2, a video of an actor doing various public appearance is getting viral on the internet.

Yash is considered as one of the most humble celebrities in India. The actor knows how to behave in public and manage fans. After all, a fan is the one who makes an ordinary person popular. In the recent viral video, Yash took a selfie with his fan despite facing a mob at the public event.

In the above viral video, one can see, how the KGF star calmly handles his crazy fans who are trying to click a selfie with him. Interestingly, he did not even once stop them but allow them to click pictures. In another clip, Yash can be seen crossing the streets which flooded with roads.

Well, Yash is currently busy for KGF: Chapter 2 which is being directed by Prashant Neel. The makers had earlier announced that KGF 2 will be a great summer treat but as per latest reports, the film is in the final shooting schedule. Moreover, the portions of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, who is the female lead, are being shot in Mysuru. Reports further state that few scenes of the last schedule will be shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, KGF 2 will see Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya - Rocky. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the pivotal roles. If reports are to be believed, the pan-India release KGF 2 is expected to hit the screens on July 30, 2020.

