      KGF Star Yash Visits Bangalore Thrice And The Reason Will Make You Feel Proud To Be His Fan

      Superstar Yash is currently on a roll as he has been extremely busy preparing for his upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2. The audiences can't wait to see what's in store for them. KGF Chapter 1 was loved by the audiences nationwide with Rocky enthralling us all and we just cannot wait for the second chapter to be released .

      Yash, despite shooting for some super intense sequences of the film, flew to Bangalore thrice just to meet his son and spend some quality time with his family. Isn't it cute? Well, Yash never fails to give time to his family and attends all the family functions.

      He has been prepping himself very rigorously and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor is so serious about his shoots that he trained at a stretch for six months, for a mere ten minutes scene. Yes! you read that right. Yash is super dedicated to his upcoming film, KGF 2.

      The superstar earlier broke the news that even Raveena Tandon is going to be a part of his film and has kept the audiences intrigued. The upcoming part is surely going to be bigger than the first part and surely is going to be a treat for the fans and audiences.

      KGF 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020. So, keep your eyes open for the release date announcement.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
