      KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Video Of Daughter Ayra, WATCH NOW

      KGF star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit recently shared an adorable video of her one-year-old daughter. The actress is seen clipping the little munchkin’s nails whilst baby Ayra is all smiles and having a jolly good time. Mommy Radhika is seen entertaining and pampering the little one while making the entire process less stressful for Ayra.

      The heart-warming video is winning the internet and is definitely the cutest thing you’ll see today. Radhika shared the clip and wrote, “Most of u were requesting a video of Ayra coz it had been a long time since I’d shared anything, thought I’ll share this Nail cutting session with Ayra!! (she was much younger here!! )” (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Radhika and Yash never fail to make heads turn with the adorable pictures and videos they share of baby Ayra. Check out the video here:

      Most of u were requesting a video of Ayra coz it had been a long time since I'd shared anything, thought I'll share this Nail cutting session with Ayra!! 😃 (she was much younger here!! ) Happy month of love (feb) to all 😊 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

      On the work front, Radhika Pandit was last seen on screen in 2019’s Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. On the other hand, Yash is currently busy completing the shoot of the highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2.

      Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second installment of KGF franchise also stars Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist along with Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag in pivotal roles. Produced by Hombale Films, the action extravaganza will hit big screens in the latter half of 2020 in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

      radhika pandit yash ayra
      Monday, February 3, 2020, 20:14 [IST]
