Kiccha Sudeep Adopts Four Government Schools In Karnataka For Betterment Of Students

The Coronavirus crisis has affected the entire world badly. India has reported more than 9 lakh COVID-19 positive cases so far. Because of the spike in positive cases, the Indian government has imposed lockdown all across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Well, the ongoing lockdown has affected business as well as education sectors in India. Hence, many renowned celebrities have been coming out to help and contributing for the betterment of commoners. Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep is one of those stars who has been quietly doing his bit of charity without making much noise. His charitable trust has been helping out families in need during the lockdown.

And now, a report in Times of India suggests that Kiccha Sudeep has silently adopted four government schools in Karnataka for the betterment of students. He will reportedly take care of all the facilities and ensured that there will be computers installed in the schools. Interestingly, volunteers from his school have already gone to check on the locations as well as assess what is required to make the schools fully equipped. Moreover, Sudeep's charitable trust will also take care of teachers' salaries and scholarships for the students.

The four schools are the first phase in this initiative of helping out the needy students with quality education. All are located in Chitradurga district. Kiccha Sudeep is planning to digitise the education process in all the four schools.

On a related note, Sudeep will next be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom. He was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Hindi film Dabangg 3 and Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

