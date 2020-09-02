Kiccha Sudeep Condemns People Who Connected Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Name To The Drug Abuse Controversy

Superstar Kiccha Sudeep has expressed condemned the people who brought late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's name in connection to the ongoing Sandalwood drug abuse controversy.

The Pailwaan star stated that it was unfair to connect the late actor's name with the scandal. Times of India quoted him as saying, "It's been a few months since we lost Chiranjeevi Sarja. He was like a brother to me. He is survived by a loving wife Meghana Raj and his brother Dhruva, his family is still in grief. It is not fair to cause more hurt to them by bringing up his name in connection to the current scandal."

The actor who was talking to the media during his visit to the Siddaganga Mutt apparently didn't respond to the scandal, stating that he is not completely aware of it. He further added, "The Kannada film industry is huge. We have a lot of creative people here. Let us not spoil the name of the industry because of a few people."

To the unversed, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Coming back to Kiccha Sudeep, the actor is celebrating his birthday today. Earlier today, he was seen requesting his fans to not have any celebrations this year and instead, asked them to help the needy who are suffering during the current COVID-19 situation.

Kiccha Sudeep Birthday: Kotigobba 3 Star Says 'There Won't Be Any Celebration'

Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeep: Tharun Sudhir, Navin Sajju And Others Wish The Superstar