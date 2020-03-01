Kiccha Sudeep Has Commenced Shooting For Anup Bhandari’s Next Titled Phantom

Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari’s collaboration has generated a lot of buzz amongst fans and industry experts. Titled Phantom, the Sandalwood biggie will also feature Rangitaranga star Nirup Bhandari. The team will commence shooting in Hyderabad from tomorrow. In the meantime, Sudeep has already completed shooting for the poster and teaser of the film.

Producer Manjunath Gowda revealed, “We have finished shooting for the poster and teaser in Hyderabad. Primary filming will begin on Monday. We have been working extensively on the preparations for the film. In fact, a massive set has already been created in Hyderabad, while another is in the works in Bengaluru. Shivu, our art director, is putting it together to facilitate smooth transition from the Hyderabad schedule to the one in Bengaluru.” (sic)

According to a few media reports, Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni is being considered for the leading lady’s role. However, an official announcement regarding the female lead and the remaining cast is being awaited from the makers.

In the meantime, the makers of Kiccha’s next film Kotigobba 3 released its first teaser of the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The action-packed sneak peek has received a thunderous response from fans on social media. Directed by debutant Shiva Karthik, the action extravaganza also stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and P Ravishankar in the lead roles. Check out the teaser here:

