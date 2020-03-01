    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kiccha Sudeep Has Commenced Shooting For Anup Bhandari’s Next Titled Phantom

      By
      |

      Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari’s collaboration has generated a lot of buzz amongst fans and industry experts. Titled Phantom, the Sandalwood biggie will also feature Rangitaranga star Nirup Bhandari. The team will commence shooting in Hyderabad from tomorrow. In the meantime, Sudeep has already completed shooting for the poster and teaser of the film.

      Producer Manjunath Gowda revealed, “We have finished shooting for the poster and teaser in Hyderabad. Primary filming will begin on Monday. We have been working extensively on the preparations for the film. In fact, a massive set has already been created in Hyderabad, while another is in the works in Bengaluru. Shivu, our art director, is putting it together to facilitate smooth transition from the Hyderabad schedule to the one in Bengaluru.” (sic)

      Sudeep

      According to a few media reports, Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni is being considered for the leading lady’s role. However, an official announcement regarding the female lead and the remaining cast is being awaited from the makers.

      In the meantime, the makers of Kiccha’s next film Kotigobba 3 released its first teaser of the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The action-packed sneak peek has received a thunderous response from fans on social media. Directed by debutant Shiva Karthik, the action extravaganza also stars Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani and P Ravishankar in the lead roles. Check out the teaser here:

      ALSO READ: Sudeep And Darshan Starrers Kotigobba 3 And Roberrt To Clash At The Box Office In April?

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Harish Raj Opens Up About His Experience In The House

      Read more about: sudeep phantom kotigobba 3
      Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 19:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X