Kiccha Sudeep Reveals The Lessons He Learnt From Hosting 7 Seasons Of Bigg Boss Kannada

Not too long ago, a picture of Kiccha Sudeep having a discussion with the business head of Bigg Boss' telecasting channel Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal went viral on social media.

The latter had taken to his social media handle to share the picture which was captioned as, "New Season of Bigg Boss Kannada is under construction." The fans and followers of the Superstar and the reality show were thrilled with the big news of the 8th season coming very soon.

Well, recently Kiccha Sudeep made an appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as a guest for the weekend episode. The actor dressed in all black looked dashing as ever as he shared the stage with the Telugu version's host Nagarjuna Akkineni. While stating that though Sudeep is not senior to him as an actor, but has seniority in hosting the reality show, Nagarjuna asked about his experience of hosting 7 seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada.

The actor revealed that he started learning more than the contestants by hosting the show continuously for 7 years. Kiccha Sudeep said, "A lot of patience is needed. We stopped judging people and we started listening more, understanding more and then we had a responsibility with every line we speak. So we have to really wait, control, have a grammar, vocabulary everything in space before we speak to anybody. And what you speak with them (contestants) is being watched by a big crowd. So it makes you think and have a mind of your own and that really helped me in my life also."

Let us tell you that Kiccha Sudeep was shooting for his upcoming film Phantom in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios owned by Nagarjuna Akkineni wherein he was invited as a guest for Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Talking about Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the show will kick off its journey from the third week of January 2021. The season will only feature celebrities from the entertainment industry including film actors, television stars and popular social media artists. Also, unlike the other seasons of the popular reality show, the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will undergo COVID-19 tests and will be quarantined before they enter the show.

