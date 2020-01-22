Kiccha Sudeep Wraps Up The Shoot Of Kotigobba 3; The Movie Is All Set For A Summer 2020 Release

Southern Superstar Sudeep recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming Kannada movie, Kotigobba 3. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is directed by Shiva Karthik and also stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the female leads.

Sudeep took to social media to share the news with his fans. He wrote, “Last day of ‪#K3 today. We wrapped the shoot after months of good work and exciting shoot. Thanks to each one on set, for giving their best. It was indeed wonderful working wth u all.” (sic)

Kotigobba 3 in all likelihood, will release in the summer of 2020. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers. The official motion poster of the film was recently released and received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences. Produced by Surappa Babu, the film also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani in pivotal roles.





The team is leaving no stone unturned to make the third installment of the Kotigobba franchise as grand as possible. The mass entertainer has been shot in international locations in Serbia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The music of the film has been composed by Arjun Janya.

On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep was last seen on the silver screens in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The actor is currently busy hosting the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The megastar was recently bestowed with the Most Promising Actor award for Dabangg 3 during the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival.

