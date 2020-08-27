Kotigobba 3: Sunny Leone To Do A Dance Number In Kiccha Sudeep’s Next

Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep is not missing any chance to impress his fans with his upcoming projects. A few days ago, the actor caught everyone's attention by releasing the first look of his stylish character, Vikranth Rona from the much-anticipated film, Phantom. Sudeep fans couldn't stop gushing over his dashing avatar in Anup Bhandari's directorial venture. And now, Kiccha Sudeep is ready to set the screen on fire with his next, Kotigobba 3.

The actor will be doing a dance number with the sizzling actress Sunny Leone in Kotigobba 3. In an interview with Times of India, Sunny Leone confirmed that she will be shaking a leg with Kiccha Sudeep in his next. The glamourous diva, who is known for superhit Bollywood numbers like 'Baby Doll' in Ragini MMS 2, 'Laila' in Raees, 'Piya More' in Baadshaho, etc., has given credit to the entire team who worked very hard for the song.

Sunny Leone shared, "I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. 'K3' item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit."

Talking about the dance number, it will be choreographed by Adil Sheikh and sung by Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar and Rapper IKKA. Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed has not only penned the song, but also composed it. The makers will shoot the song in Mumbai and it has been conceptualised on a grand scale.

Also Read : Sudeep Starrer Kotigobba 3 Title Track Aakaashaane Adharisuva To Be Unveiled On April 27

On a related note, Kotigobba is one of the famous franchises in Kannada film industry. The last instalment, Kotigobba 2 (2016) revolved around Kiccha Sudeep who played the role of a robber. However, Kotigobba 3 will reportedly surprise the viewers. Along with Kiccha Sudeep, the film also stars Madona Sebastian as the female lead. Bollywood actors like Nawab Shah, Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das will be seen playing key roles in the film. Directed by Shiva Karthik, Kotigobba 3 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read : Sunny Leone To Raise The Oomph in Tollywood Again, This Time With A Cameo!