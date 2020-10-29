Lakshmi Baramma Fame Chandu Gowda Ties The Knot To His Long-Term Girlfriend Shalini Nayana

Chandu Gowda has tied the knot to his long-term girlfriend Shalini Nayana. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of some close friends and family members.

For the unversed, the couple had been seeing each other for the past four years. They decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting hitched this year. The duo finally got married on October 29 after seeking permission from the elders.

The actor had earlier revealed about his ceremony and said, "I am looking at keeping it extremely intimate with only close family and friends." Chandu has also shared that he was introduced to his lady love through his friends. Chandu and Shalini started out as friends who soon developed feelings for one another.

Chandu was recently quizzed about his love life by veteran actor Jaggesh at the Anubanda awards ceremony. He replied to Jaggesh's query whilst making his relationship official by introducing his lady love on TV.

Chandu Gowda became one of the most popular faces of Kannada television after starring as the male protagonist in Lakshmi Baramma. The mega serial recently concluded its glorious run on the small screen a few months ago. He then ventured into the Telugu TV industry with a lead role in the show Trinayani.

