Lasya Nagaraj Roped In For The Titular Role In The Kannada Remake Of Helen

Lasya Nagaraj is all set to star in the Kannada remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actress will be reprising the role done by Anna Ben. The heroine-centric film in Sandalwood will be directed by noted ad filmmakers Sabu Aloysius and M Arun Kumar and will be jointly produced by Silver Train International and Friday Films respectively.

On zeroing Lasya for the role, film producer Lohit told TNIE, “We were looking for a fresh face and a performer who matched the sensibilities. Lasya is also a good Bharatanatyam dancer, which was one of the requirements in our film” (sic). The shooting of the Kannada remake is said to commence soon. A large portion of the film will reportedly be shot in and around Mysore.

For the uninitiated, the Mollywood Thriller was produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banner Habit Of Life and directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The movie also starred Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David Raj and Binu Pappu in pivotal roles. Helen’s original screenplay was written by Alfred Kurian Joseph, Noble Babu Thomas, and Mathukutty Xavier.

Lasya Nagaraj, who rose to fame after participating in the fifth season of the Bigg Boss Kannada is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Mangalavara Rajaadina. Written and directed by Yuvin, the movie stars Chandan Achar in the lead role along with Gopalkrishna Deshpande and MS Jahangeer in pivotal roles. The music for the project has been rendered by Prachot D Souza’s music along with Udaya Leela’s cinematography.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Starrer Gaalipata 2 Georgia Schedule Postponed By Two Months Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

ALSO READ: Roberrt: Darshan And Asha Bhat To Shoot For A Romantic Number In Kutch