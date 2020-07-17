Law Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Sandalwood's first digital release, Law starring debutant Ragini Prajwal in the lead role, has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. Directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda under PRK Productions, Law is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

Law has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since its trailer released, fans were curious to see Ragini Prajwal portraying the challenging role of a law student, who keeps a no-nonsense attitude and can't tolerate injustice against women. The film released today on Amazon Prime Video, however, due to the leak, the authentic viewership of the film might be affected.

The legal drama also stars veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani and Siri Prahlad in pivotal roles.

