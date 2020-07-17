    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Law Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Sandalwood's first digital release, Law starring debutant Ragini Prajwal in the lead role, has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. Directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda under PRK Productions, Law is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

      Law Poster

      Law has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since its trailer released, fans were curious to see Ragini Prajwal portraying the challenging role of a law student, who keeps a no-nonsense attitude and can't tolerate injustice against women. The film released today on Amazon Prime Video, however, due to the leak, the authentic viewership of the film might be affected.

      Also Read : Law Trailer Out! Ragini Prajwal Is All Set To Fight For Justice

      The legal drama also stars veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani and Siri Prahlad in pivotal roles.

      Also Read : Ragini Prajwal Reveals Why Women Can't Miss Her Debut Film Law

      Read more about: law ragini prajwal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X