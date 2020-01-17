Major Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2

Century star Shivarajkumar is currently busy completing the shoot of his next movie Bhajarangi 2. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie has been directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna Combines. The mass entertainer is all set to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2020. The makers recently unveiled the second look poster of the film on Makara Sankranti holiday.

A grand, expensive set was erected on the outskirts of Bengaluru for the last leg of the shoot. The team had been stationed at the location for a 25-day schedule. But a major fire broke out on Thursday at the Mohan B Kere Studio. Over 400 crew members were present on the premises when the fire was detected. Thankfully no untoward incident took place and everyone was rescued safely.





Speaking about the mishap, producer Jayanna said, "Precautionary measures were on hand and the fire was immediately put out. All the crew and actors were evacuated and no one was injured. But the smoke has engulfed the sets. We are using exhausts to clean it," producer Jayanna said. Reportedly actors Shivarajkumar, Madhu and Loki were also present on the set when the incident took place.





The 360-degree set was set to be enclosed on all sides for shooting purposes with just one entry and exit point. This reportedly acted as a major hurdle when the fire spread and engulfed the entire set. The shooting was called off for the day as the crew was finding it hard to disperse the smoke without proper ventilation in place.

Bhajarangi 2 also stars Bhavana as the female lead opposite Shivarajkumar. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy and the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

