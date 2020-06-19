Makers Of Bhajarangi 2 Plan On Surprising Shivarajkumar Fans With A Special Video On His Birthday

The makers of Bhajarangi 2 plan on making leading man Shivarajkumar’s birthday on July 12 a memorable occasion for the fans. Director A. Harsha recently revealed that the team is coming up with a special visual video that will unveil the look of the Century star in the film.

TNIE quoted the filmmaker as saying, “Instead of going with the regular trailer and teaser, I am working on a new concept. This will be over one-and-a-half minutes which will reveal the new avatar of Shivanna. I am sure this will excite his fans. The video will also explain to the audience how trendy the film looks, while not revealing a lot about the story.”

Produced by Jayanna Combines, the mass entertainer was all set to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie’s release had been postponed by the makers.

On being quizzed about the pending 10 days of shoot, Harsha replied, “I am waiting for the technicians who had disbursed after the lockdown. As soon as they are back, things will fall in place and we will start shooting. We are expecting to do so in the next 15 days. The songs are ready, and we will soon have them recorded by well-known singers.”

Bhajarangi 2 stars Bhavana as the female lead opposite Shivarajkumar. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy and the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

