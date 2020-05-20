Manu Ravichandran On Chillum’s Release: ‘It Is Meant For Big Canvas, And I Don’t Want To Let It Go’

Manu Ravichandran is looking forward to resuming work on director Chandrakala’s Chillum. For the unversed, the project first went floors in 2018, but after just 10 days of shooting, it was put on hold due to financial issues. However, the film is all set to roll post lockdown and Manu has big plans for its release.

TNIE quoted him as saying, “Chillum is an interesting subject, and I don’t want to let it go. It is a hero’s film made on a big canvas, wherein I will be portrayed in a bad boy avatar. It will be a unique character that I would want to explore, and the makeover is interesting.”

Manu went on to add, “We previously shot for a week, but we felt the film needed more investment, and there was budget constraint. We didn’t want to compromise on the subject and decided to wait for a producer who can invest a little more in the project, which has finally come through. We have found a new producer with whom I have had a telephonic discussion. I will be meeting him soon, along with the director, and work out the dates for Chillum.”

Manu concluded by stating that Chillum will now require at least a 120-day shooting schedule. As a result, he plans on dedicating a good 8-10 months for Chandrakala’s directorial. The movie also stars Priyanka Thimmesh as the female lead role.

