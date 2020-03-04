Mayabazar 2016 Movie Leaked On Kannada Rockers, Producer Puneeth Rajkumar Files Police Complaint

The much-anticipated movie Mayabazar 2016 starring Vasishta N. Simha, Raj B. Shetty, and Prakash Raj hit the silver screens last week to good reviews. The content-driven film based on the subject of demonetization has now has been leaked online by the infamous piracy website, Kannada rockers.

The entire film was leaked within hours of its release and was available for HD downloads online by the notorious website. Subsequently, it was distributed on Telegram and other social media sites causing a major setback for the makers.

And now, KB Puttaswamy, manager of PRK Productions, on behalf of producer Puneeth Rajkumar has lodged a formal complaint about alleged piracy against Kannada Rockers with the Sadashivnagar police in Bengaluru.

For the uninitiated, Mayabazar is the second film of the Power Star Puneeth as a producer. It must also be recollected that this is the second big movie from the Sandalwood industry to have fallen prey to piracy in the last 6 months after Sudeep starrer Pailwan. The latter suffered huge losses due to large-scale piracy back in September 2019.

Puttaswamy, in his, complain stated “The online leak of Mayabazar has affected its screening at 40 cinema theatres. I want the police to take action against the accused.” The police have registered a case under Sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act 2000.

Mayabazar 2016 is helmed by debutant Radhakrishna Reddy also features Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani and Chaitra Rao in pivotal roles and a special cameo by Puneeth Rajkumar himself. Mithun Mukundan has composed the music for the movie while the camera is cranked by Abhishek Kasargod.

