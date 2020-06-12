    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mayuri Kyatari Gets Married To Childhood Friend Arun; See Photos Of The Pretty Bride And Groom Here!

      By
      |

      Mayuri Kyatari got married to her childhood friend Arun today morning. The wedding took place at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bangalore. The photos of Mayuri and Arun's lockdown wedding have gone viral on social media, and one can easily say that they are looking adorable together.

      Mayuri and Arun

      Mayuri Kyatari shared a video of her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Yes I am married❤️ 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today ❤️ Vl update more shortly."

      View this post on Instagram

      Yes I am married❤️ 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today ❤️ Vl update more shortly

      A post shared by mayuri (@mayurikyatari) on Jun 11, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

      A few days ago, reports were stating that Mayuri would be getting married, but no one confirmed it officially. Mayuri didn't reveal much about her private life but now she is officially married.

      Mayuri and Arun

      In the photos, Mayuri Kyatari is looking beautiful in an off-white self-design silk saree with a golden-orange border. On the other hand, Arun is donning a traditional south Indian panche along with a traditional golden turban. The duo and their family followed the lockdown rules and regulations at the wedding.

      Mayuri and Arun
      Mayuri and Arun

      Congratulations, Mayuri and Arun! Happy Married Life!

      Also Read : AMAZING! Kannada Actress Mayuri Will Next Be Seen In An English Music Album!

      Read more about: mayuri kyatari arun
      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X