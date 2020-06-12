Mayuri Kyatari Gets Married To Childhood Friend Arun; See Photos Of The Pretty Bride And Groom Here!

Mayuri Kyatari got married to her childhood friend Arun today morning. The wedding took place at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bangalore. The photos of Mayuri and Arun's lockdown wedding have gone viral on social media, and one can easily say that they are looking adorable together.

Mayuri Kyatari shared a video of her wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Yes I am married❤️ 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today ❤️ Vl update more shortly."

A few days ago, reports were stating that Mayuri would be getting married, but no one confirmed it officially. Mayuri didn't reveal much about her private life but now she is officially married.

In the photos, Mayuri Kyatari is looking beautiful in an off-white self-design silk saree with a golden-orange border. On the other hand, Arun is donning a traditional south Indian panche along with a traditional golden turban. The duo and their family followed the lockdown rules and regulations at the wedding.

Congratulations, Mayuri and Arun! Happy Married Life!

