Mebiena Michael, Winner Of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Dies In A Road Accident

Mebiena Michael, the winner of the reality show, Pyate Hudgir Halli Life season 4, died in a road accident on May 26. The accident happened on Tuesday evening near Devihalli of Nagamangala Tuluk, when the 22-year-old was heading towards her hometown, Madikeri aka Coorg.

Mebiena Michael's sudden demise has shocked the entire family, friends and TV industry. According to a report published in Times of India, Mebiena's car rammed into a tractor, which was taking a turn. The victims were immediately rushed to Adichuchunagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered in Belluru police station. Mebiena Michael's friends are recovering at the hospital. Notably, Mebiena Michael was crowned as the winner of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4 in 2018. The show was held at Banavasi village near Hassan.

The host of the reality show, Akul Balaji expressed his grief over Mebiena Michael's death. Akul Balaji, on his Twitter page wrote, "Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy." (sic)