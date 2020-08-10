Meghana Gaonkar On Her First Flight Post COVID-19: The Experience At The Airport Was Bit Unsettling

Meghana Gaonkar recently flew down from Kalburgi after meeting her grandmother. The actress spoke about her first flying experience post the COVID-19 outbreak with the Times of India.

Meghana said, “It was a little difficult to see the airport so dead. I must admit, I was a little scared and careful about the surfaces that I was touching. The experience, though, was very smooth and all safety precautions are being taken care of. One thing that cannot be missed is that people are scared and that’s something that I've never seen before. It's unsettling.”

She went on to add, “I had to wear a mask and a face shield through the flight. At one point, it did become a little difficult for me to breathe, but I didn't remove my mask at all. I did notice that inter-state travellers had a lot more formalities to go through. The way they were being questioned at the airport gave me a true sense of how difficult it is these days. When we stepped out of the airport, people were checking for the home quarantine stamp.”

On being quizzed about her journey to her hometown, the actress revealed, “This was my first visit to my hometown in three years. My grandfather had passed away during the first lockdown. So, it was weighing on me that I had to go back and pay my respects, which is why I travelled. The best part of the whole trip was meeting my grandmother. I felt really pampered and she fed me a lot, which was fun. She's very special to me and I loved spending time with her. Kalburgi is one of the hottest cities in Karnataka, but this time when I went the weather was so pleasant.”

View this post on Instagram My golden girl 💓 #ಅಜ್ಜಿ A post shared by Meghana Gaonkar (@meghanagaonkar) on Aug 4, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

