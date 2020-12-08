Meghana Raj, Her Parents And New Born Test Positive For COVID-19, Says, ‘Currently Under Treatment’

Actress Meghana Raj and family including her parents and newborn son Chintu have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the wife of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, took to her social media space to share the news with her fans and followers. She wrote, "Hello all, my father, mother and my little son have been tested positive for covid...we have informed everyone who has come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results. I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment."

Further, Meghana added that her baby Chintu is also doing well. She wrote, "Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious." Meghana Raj recently (October 22, 2020) delivered a baby boy, who they fondly call as Chintu.

On a related note, there were reports recently about Meghana's mother not keeping well. Reportedly, she was rushed to the nearby hospital owing to illness. However, the actress has not said anything about the rumours.

Talking about Meghana and late Chiranjeevi Sarja, the duo had tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. Chiranjeevi breathed his last on June 7, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

